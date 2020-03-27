TVS looks beyond comfort zone to derisk biz from domestic market pressures

The $8.5-billion TVS Group’s fla­gship company TVS Motor an­nounced two new partnerships in recent months — both aimed to consolidate its presence in central America.

The latest push into the region is part of its strategy to step into at least two new export markets every year to derisk its business from domestic market pressures. K N Radhakrishnan, president and chief executive officer of TVS Motor Company, says, “Almost 30 per cent of the company’s business now comes from the international market and it is growing much faster than the domestic ...