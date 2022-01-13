TVS Motor Company, Swiggy join hands for food delivery on electric vehicles

-
-
TVS Motor Company, the flagship company of $8.5 billion TVS Group, and food delivery major Swiggy have entered into a strategic partnership to use TVS Motor’s electric vehicles for food delivery and other on-demand services, and other sustainable initiatives.
Last year, Softbank-backed Swiggy had announced that it was planning to cover deliveries spanning 800,000 kilometers every day through EVs by 2025. It had also signed a deal with Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) to build an EV ecosystem and battery-swapping stations for its delivery partners and also joined hands with e-cycle maker Hero Lectro to come up with end-to-end delivery of Swiggy orders through cargo e-cycles. Trials in this regard are currently going on in Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Hyderabad.
TVS said in a statement that the partnership highlights its commitment to strengthen electrification across diverse mobility segments and is in line with Swiggy’s many efforts to enable the adoption of EVs in its delivery fleet. As part of the MoU, TVS Motor and Swiggy will test the implementation of TVS Motor’s EV for food delivery and other on-demand services of Swiggy.
The two companies are also exploring the co-creation of sustainable and comprehensive solutions for Swiggy’s delivery partners. This will include working on customised packages like a need-specific product, flexible financing options and, connected services. Notably, the pilot will play a vital role in the adoption of EVs in food delivery and on-demand delivery services.
“TVS Motor Company has been at the forefront of delivering green and connected vehicles to our customers. Our collaboration with Swiggy is a key step towards strengthening the electrification of mobility in food delivery and last-mile delivery services, furthering the easy adoption of EVs amongst customers," said Manu Saxena, senior vice president – Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company.
The company’s MoU with Swiggy is in line with its commitment to expand the presence of TVS iQube Electric across all major cities by the end of the financial year. The electric scooter is presently available in 33 cities, including Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi and Coimbatore.
"This also marks our foray into showcasing our commitment in the electric commercial mobility segment. We look forward to our alliance with Swiggy, who are the leaders in the Indian food and on-demand delivery market and are leading the way in creating a wide and sustainable e-mobility ecosystem in the country,” he added.
“Swiggy has been pioneering the need for greater EV adoption. We believe they offer a sustainable solution in green mobility while also empowering our delivery partners to earn more. This pilot with TVS will help us better understand the needs of the delivery fleet and the steps we can take to make our operations greener and sustainable.” said Mihir Rajesh Shah, vice president (Operations) at Swiggy.
