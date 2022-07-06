TVS Motor launches Ronin motorcycle for premium lifestyle segment

Company on Wednesday announced the TVS Ronin, a "modern-retro" motorcycle that marks the Chennai-based manufacturer’s entry into the premium lifestyle segment.

TVS Ronin will have technology like voice assistance and enhanced connectivity and it will have an exclusive range of branded merchandise and custom accessories, said the company that makes two- and three-wheelers.

“The launch of the new TVS Ronin is a significant milestone for . The TVS RONIN motorcycle is designed from a blank canvas to be a reflection of the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today,” said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, Company.

“…the TVS Ronin will carve a new segment based on an emerging lifestyle free from stereotypes, dated codes, and legacy baggage. The motorcycle will bring a premium lifestyle experience for our customers, offering a differentiated brand ecosystem. I am sure our customers would appreciate the distinctive riding character of this motorcycle.,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, .