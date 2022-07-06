TVS Motor launches Ronin motorcycle for premium lifestyle segment

-
ALSO READ
Baaz Bikes raises $2 mn in funding round led by Kalaari Capital
TVS Motor Q3 net up 9% to Rs 288 cr, revenue at all-time quarterly high
EV fires: Boom Motors recalls Corbett bikes, stops production temporarily
Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X review: Blend of old-world charm and great sound
2-wheeler sales rise in April, but recovery unlikely to continue: Analysts
-
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced the TVS Ronin, a "modern-retro" motorcycle that marks the Chennai-based manufacturer’s entry into the premium lifestyle segment.
TVS Ronin will have technology like voice assistance and enhanced connectivity and it will have an exclusive range of branded merchandise and custom accessories, said the company that makes two- and three-wheelers.
“The launch of the new TVS Ronin is a significant milestone for TVS Motor. The TVS RONIN motorcycle is designed from a blank canvas to be a reflection of the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today,” said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.
“…the TVS Ronin will carve a new segment based on an emerging lifestyle free from stereotypes, dated codes, and legacy baggage. The motorcycle will bring a premium lifestyle experience for our customers, offering a differentiated brand ecosystem. I am sure our customers would appreciate the distinctive riding character of this motorcycle.,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU