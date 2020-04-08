TVS Motor on a weak footing in two-wheeler space as rivals get preference

Two-wheeler stocks were among the biggest gainers on Tuesday on beaten-down valuations and expected recovery in the segment. While all the two-wheeler stocks were up, gains for Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto at 12 per cent each were more than twice that for TVS Motor.

Given the uncertain near-term outlook, brokerages prefer market leaders with financial muscle, such as Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, over TVS Motor. Nishit Jalan and Nikhil Kale of Axis Capital highlight that TVS Motor is the weakest in the two-wheeler sector in terms of balance sheet strength, as well as ...