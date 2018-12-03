TVS Motor reports 27% growth in Nov sales, two-wheeler sales up by 26%

-
ALSO READ
Two-wheeler major TVS Motor's sales jump 26% in Oct to 398,427 units
TVS Motor: Higher volumes, premium launches seen as key drivers of earnings
TVS Motor: Sept sales moderate, expect volume uptick during Diwali season
TVS Motor launches new scooter, three-wheeler for Philippines market
TVS Motor's Q2 net profit sees marginal decline; total income rises 22%
-
TVS Motor Company has registered a 27 per cent growth in total sales, increasing from 251,965 units in November 2017 to 319,965 units in the month of November 2018.
Two-wheelers have registered a growth of 26% in sales during the month of November 2018 at 307,142 units as compared to 243,323 unit, a year ago.
Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 28% from 203,138 units in November 2017 to 260,253 units in November 2018.
Scooter sales of the Company grew by 43% from 78,397 units in November 2017 to 111,763 units in November 2018.
Motorcycle sales grew by 29% with sales increasing from 93,202 units in November 2017 to 119,883 units in November 2018.
The company's total exports grew by 24% from 47,207 units registered in the month of November 2017 to 58,476 units in November 2018. Two-wheeler exports grew by 17%, increasing from 40,185 units in November 2017 to 46,889 units in November 2018.
Three-wheeler sales grew by 48% increasing from 8,642 units registered in November 2017 to 12,823 units in November 2018.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU