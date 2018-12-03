TVS Motor reports 27% growth in Nov sales, two-wheeler sales up by 26%

Company has registered a 27 per cent growth in total sales, increasing from 251,965 units in November 2017 to 319,965 units in the month of November 2018.

Two-wheelers have registered a growth of 26% in sales during the month of November 2018 at 307,142 units as compared to 243,323 unit, a year ago.

Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 28% from 203,138 units in November 2017 to 260,253 units in November 2018.

Scooter sales of the Company grew by 43% from 78,397 units in November 2017 to 111,763 units in November 2018.

sales grew by 29% with sales increasing from 93,202 units in November 2017 to 119,883 units in November 2018.

The company's total grew by 24% from 47,207 units registered in the month of November 2017 to 58,476 units in November 2018. Two-wheeler grew by 17%, increasing from 40,185 units in November 2017 to 46,889 units in November 2018.

Three-wheeler sales grew by 48% increasing from 8,642 units registered in November 2017 to 12,823 units in November 2018.