TVS Motor sales dip 15% in November on drop in two-wheeler volumes

TVS Motor Company, the flagship company of the $8.5 billion TVS Group, has posted a 15 per cent drop in sales to 272,693 units in November 2021 from 322,709 units in November 2020.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 257,863 units in November 2021 as against sales of 311,519 units in November 2020, posting a dip of 17 per cent compared to last fiscal. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 175,940 units in November 2021 compared to 247,789 units in November 2020.

Motorcycle registered sales of 140,097 units in November 2021 as against sales of 133,531 units in November 2020. Scooter sales of the Company registered 75,022 units in November as against sales of 106,196 units in November 2020.

On the other hand, the Company's total exports registered a growth of 30 per cent with sales of 96,000 units in the month of November 2021 as against 74,074 units in November 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 29 per cent with sales of 81,923 units in November 2021 as against sales of 63,730 units in November 2020.

Three-wheeler sales of the Company registered a growth of 3 per cent during the month with 14,830 units in November 2021 as against sales of 11,190 units in November 2020.