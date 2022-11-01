JUST IN
Tech Mahindra working on a policy to allow moonlighting: C P Gurnani
Business Standard

TVS Motor sales up by 2% in October, sells over 300,000 units

Domestic two-wheeler sales registered growth of 7 per cent increasing from 258,777 units in October 2021 to 275,934 units in October 2022

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

The Company's total exports registered sales of 82,816 units in October 2022 as against sales of 95,191 units in October 2021

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company has registered a growth of 2 per cent with sales increasing from 355,033 units in October 2021 to 360,288 units in October 2022.

Domestic two-wheeler sales registered growth of 7 per cent increasing from 258,777 units in October 2021 to 275,934 units in October 2022. Total two-wheelers registered sales of 344,630 units in October 2022 as against sales of 341,513 in October 2021.

Motorcycle registered sales of 164,568 units as against sales of 172,361 units in October 2021. Scooter registered a growth of 20 per cent with sales increasing from 113,124 units in October 2021 to 135,190 units in October 2022.

“The market sentiments for all our products have been very positive. We are optimistic that the demand in domestic two-wheeler market will continue” the company said in a statement. In the electric vehicle segment, TVS iQube Electric garnered good response from customers, showcasing a strong sales growth of 8,103 units in October 2022 as against sales of 395 units in October 2021.

The Company's total exports registered sales of 82,816 units in October 2022 as against sales of 95,191 units in October 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 68,696 units in October 2022 as against 82,736 units in October 2021.

“In some international markets, there has been a slowdown due to macro-economic factors. These are predominantly two-wheeler markets and hence we have moderated despatches in these countries. However, we have seen some retail improvement in these markets in October which will support improved despatches in the coming months,” the statement said.

Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 16 per cent registering sales of 15,658 units in October 2022 as against 13,520 units in October 2021.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 20:34 IST

