TVS Motor ties up with ETG Logistics for South Africa distribution

TVS Motor Company, India’s third largest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday announced their new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL) in South Africa.
“We are delighted to partner with the reputed global conglomerate, ETGL, to expand our presence in South Africa. ETGL comes with rich experience, deep understanding and vast knowledge of the market. South Africa is an important market for us, and ETGL’s extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner,” said R Dilip, President - International Business, TVS Motor Company.
TVS Motor Company will launch products such as TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS NTORQ 125 and TVS Duramax Cargo in South Africa. TVS Motor Company ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 70 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East. ETGL is a division of ETG (Export Trading Group) – a global conglomerate present in 48 countries with expertise across various industries. “This association with ETGL is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor Company’s market presence in Southern Africa, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark,” Dilip said.
ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa as part of this partnership. The company will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.
Rajeev Saxena, Director, ETGL, said, “This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a range of mobility solutions to address specific requirements of different customer groups in the country. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our strong understanding of the market will definitely create an impact in mobility space in South Africa.”
