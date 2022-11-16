TVS SCS extends contract with Dennis Eagle for UK aftermarket services

Solutions ( SCS), an integrated solution provider, on Wednesday announced renewing a business deal with Dennis Eagle in the UK for five years more.

Dennis Eagle designs and manufactures refuse collection vehicles in the UK. Through the extension of this contract, SCS’ UK division will continue to add value in their aftermarket service and supply of spare parts to Dennis Eagle.

“Our strong relationship with Dennis Eagle, over the last 16 years, and the extension of this contract demonstrates our commitment to aligning with our customer’s business needs through operational efficiency, and a collaboration-based approach. Our solutions are targeted towards consistently delivering higher accuracy and achieving customers’ key performance indicators,” said Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS Solutions.

The aftermarket parts service provided by TVS UK for Dennis Eagle includes product data management, sourcing, supplier management, stocking and distribution, next-day delivery in the UK and delivery to export markets.

Geoff Rigg, interim president and aftermarket director, Dennis Eagle said, “We have been successfully working with TVS for over 16 years and they are one of our closest suppliers. TVS provides the planning and logistics expertise that allows us to focus on our customers. What is key to us is our relationship with our customers and TVS SCS has done an excellent job working with us to deliver high standards of service.”

“Critical to Dennis Eagle is having parts available for next-day delivery and TVS SCS’ procurement expertise has continued to maintain this through recent supply chain disruptions, performing better than our competitors,” he said.

Dennis Eagle manufactures over 1,000 units annually for UK local authorities and private sector contractors. It has customers in Europe, Scandinavia, Australia and the US.