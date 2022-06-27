TVS to bet on electric vehicles; to come up with 5-25-kW products

-
Chennai-based two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company has said the company is focusing on electric vehicles (EVs), and is coming up with multiple products in the two- and three-wheeler segments.
Addressing the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), the company’s managing director, Sudarshan Venu, said the company was going to invest heavily on electric vehicles. “We will come up with EVs under the 5-25 kilo watt range (in two- and three-wheelers). We have recently launched iQube with over 15,000 orderbook and we are ramping this up to more cities,” Venu said.
“EVs offer a large opportunity and TVS is investing a lot to grasp this opportunity. Wherever we go, we will do it in partnership with service and in those regions fully equipped to service and offer spare parts to customers,” Venu added. He added that the company will soon be implementing digital applications for service and also for booking digital appointments. The company has already formed a strategic partnership with Tata Power to build EV charging infrastructure across the country, adding to a similar tie-up with state-run Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to benefit customers.
