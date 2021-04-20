Twitter India appoints Apurva Dalal as director of engineering in India

India has appointed Apurva Dalal as director of engineering in India, and is planning to expand the engineering team in the country.

India is a priority market and one of Twitter’s fastest growing markets, globally and the company is also going to hire for other roles in the country, including research, design and product development.

Until recently, Dalal was working as the engineering site lead for Uber Bengaluru. In the past he has worked with Google and eBay. He will be based in Bengaluru and will be responsible for strengthening the company’s engineering capabilities and offerings for local and global audiences.

The engineering team in Bengaluru, which has expanded rapidly over the past two years, will continue to focus on building more daily utilities for new and existing audiences, with capabilities ranging from product development, research and design, as well as data science and machine learning.

“ is committed to building a truly global, inclusive and accessible product. We’re excited to bring some of the best, cutting-edge engineering jobs for a global Internet platform to India, a country that is not only a priority market for but is also a hub for world-class engineering talent. Under Apurva’s leadership, the strengthened India engineering site will focus on building core capabilities in our technology to enable us to serve the public conversation,” said Nick Caldwell, vice resident of Engineering, Twitter.

Outside the US, Twitter has dedicated engineering teams in multiple markets including London, Toronto, Singapore and Bengaluru.

Talking about the focus on India, Manish Maheshwari, managing director, Twitter India said, “India has always been a priority market for Twitter and drives significant growth for the company. In fact, as previously shared, Twitter in India recorded a 74 per cent YoY mDAU growth in Q4 2020. In order to scale our reach and build a service that is truly for Indians and by Indians, we are investing in expanding our engineering team in the country.”