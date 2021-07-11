Twitter India names Vinay Prakash as its grievance officer for India

-
Twitter India has named Vinay Prakash as the company’s resident grievance officer in India, fulling a demand made by the country’s government.
Prakash will be based in Bengaluru. The company published its transparency report in accordance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
It gave out data, including content, on the social media channel between May 26, 2021 and June 25, 2021. This includes complaints received from individual users with accompanying court orders.
According to the data, Twitter in India received the highest number of complaints (20) of defamation. It took action on 87 URLs based on these complaints.
The website received six complaints relating to abuse/harassment, and actioned 38 URLs based on these.
As part of its proactive monitoring efforts, Twitter provided the number of global actions it took on accounts.
It said it suspended 18,385 accounts for showing child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and similar content, while 4,179 accounts were suspended for promotion of terrorism.
Other big tech firms Google and Facebook also published similar reports in compliance with the new IT Rules.
Twitter has been at loggerheads with the Indian government, as it fights a case filed in Delhi High Court for not complying with the new rules that stipulate, among other things, having a resident grievance, chief compliance and nodal officer.
