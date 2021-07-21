Twitter's updated privacy policy to come into effect on August 19

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp case: For people, privacy matters more than firm's value, says SC
The govt vs WhatsApp controversy over new privacy policy explained
CCI orders antitrust probe against WhatsApp's new privacy policy
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
-
Twitter users have been getting a banner in the app lately, asking them to accept the microblogging platform's new privacy policy. Scheduled to come into effect on August 19, the update essentially provides clarity on some of Twitter's new products, and what data it collects from users.
One of the updates involves Twitter's social audio product Twitter Spaces. "Our Privacy Policy now shares more details about what participating in or hosting a Space means for your data. We analyse data from Spaces to provide audio transcriptions, to review for potential violations of the Twitter Rules, and to make improvements to the way the feature works. As a reminder, all Spaces are currently public, so your presence in a Space and anything you broadcast when you use Twitter Spaces is also public," the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.
When users share audio or visual content on the platform, Twitter said it "may analyse that data to operate our services, for example by providing audio transcription. The lists you create, people you follow and who follow you, and Tweets you Like or Retweet are also public".
It is further adding details of what data it collects for its subscription service, Twitter Blue, which is currently available in Canada and Australia. This is Twitter's first ever premium subscription offering, geared toward the most passionate and engaged people on Twitter. For a monthly fee, subscribers receive access to exclusive features and premium customer support."We’re updating our Terms of Service to reflect this new offering and reference additional terms applicable to the service," Twitter said.
The social media giant is also updating information for some of its new payments services.
The update also has more details on how autoplay video settings work and what kind of data is shared with partners and third parties.
"Twitter does not sell your personal data. We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make this clear, and also clarified how we protect your data when it is transferred outside the country you reside in," the firm said in the blog post.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU