Twitter's updated privacy policy to come into effect on August 19

users have been getting a banner in the app lately, asking them to accept the microblogging platform's new privacy policy. Scheduled to come into effect on August 19, the update essentially provides clarity on some of Twitter's new products, and what data it collects from users.

One of the updates involves Twitter's social audio product Spaces. "Our Privacy Policy now shares more details about what participating in or hosting a Space means for your data. We analyse data from Spaces to provide audio transcriptions, to review for potential violations of the Rules, and to make improvements to the way the feature works. As a reminder, all Spaces are currently public, so your presence in a Space and anything you broadcast when you use Twitter Spaces is also public," the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

When users share audio or visual content on the platform, Twitter said it "may analyse that data to operate our services, for example by providing audio transcription. The lists you create, people you follow and who follow you, and Tweets you Like or Retweet are also public".

It is further adding details of what data it collects for its subscription service, Twitter Blue, which is currently available in Canada and Australia. This is Twitter's first ever premium subscription offering, geared toward the most passionate and engaged people on Twitter. For a monthly fee, subscribers receive access to exclusive features and premium customer support."We’re updating our Terms of Service to reflect this new offering and reference additional terms applicable to the service," Twitter said.

The giant is also updating information for some of its new payments services.

The update also has more details on how autoplay video settings work and what kind of data is shared with partners and third parties.

"Twitter does not sell your personal data. We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make this clear, and also clarified how we protect your data when it is transferred outside the country you reside in," the firm said in the blog post.