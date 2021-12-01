Twitter says will not allow sharing of private pics, videos without consent

on Tuesday said that it will not allow the sharing of private media, such as images or videos of private individuals without their consent as part of an expansion of its private information policy.

"There are growing concerns about the misuse of media and information that is not available elsewhere online as a tool to harass, intimidate, and reveal the identities of individuals. Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and may lead to emotional or physical harm. The misuse of private media can affect everyone, but can have a disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities," the microblogging platform said in a blog post.

Under the new addition, will now remove media when notified by the individuals in it, or by an authorised representative, that they did not give their consent for having their private image or video shared.

The policy is not applicable to media featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying Tweet text are shared in public interest or add value to public discourse.

"Context matters. Our existing private information policy includes many exceptions in order to enable robust reporting on newsworthy events and conversations that are in the public interest," said Safety in tweets explaining the new addition to the policy.

The announcement led to a lot of confusion about what is allowed and what isn't, but Twitter made a distinction on how media will be actioned, in the sme post.

"When private information or media has been shared on Twitter, we need a first-person report or a report from an authorised representative in order to make the determination that the image or video has been shared without their permission," it said.

This likely means that people can continue to share their pictures until someone authorised raises a valid concern about the media being on the platform.

Many experts also pointed out that enforcing such a policy will not be an easy task.