Twitter tells employees bonuses could halve, based on performance: Report

Inc. told employees they may get about half of their annual bonuses because of the company’s financial performance, The New York Times reported.

Challenges for include advertisers’ uncertainty related to the Ukraine war and a legal dispute with over his plan to abandon his $44 billion purchase of the social media company, the paper said. It cited two unidentified employees who received an email from Chief Financial Office Ned Segal on Friday on the bonus warning.

While the figure may change throughout the year depending on earnings, the bonus pool is currently at 50 per cent of what the potential would be should it meet financial targets, it said. A spokesman confirmed to NYT the email details and declined to comment further.