Uber, Amazon Pay partner to install safety screens in 40,000 autos

Ride-hailing firm and Amazon Pay, the digital payments arm of the e-commerce firm, have partnered for installing plastic screens in 40,000 Autos (auto-rickshaws) for enhancing the safety of riders and drivers. This would be done across seven cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Jaipur.

In October 2020, in a global first, and had announced an association allowing Uber riders to make contactless, cashless payments using

“We continue to take all possible precautions including setting up safety screens and enabling digital payment options on our app to ensure both riders and drivers feel safer during the new normal,” said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia. “We believe that this association further strengthens our commitment to safety and encourages people to move around the city hassle-free.”

As a part of the expansion of this partnership, riders on Uber’s platform who now pay through will be eligible for a cashback up to 50 per cent for every ride.

This partnership will further boost the growth of Uber Auto in seven critical markets as rides become more affordable and commuters can e-hail an Auto from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO of Amazon Pay said driven by customers’ need for hygienic, socially distant and secure payments transactions for everyday needs, the firm has witnessed multifold growth in the adoption of contactless payments last year.

“It has enabled us to innovate, simplify and strengthen our partnerships to offer our customers what they want and value,” said Nerurkar. “As more Indians resume their daily commute, we remain committed to making their experience safer, convenient and rewarding.”

Amazon Pay enables customers to transact from a variety of use cases like electricity, water and gas bill payments, DTH and mobile recharge.