Uber in India has more two- and three-wheeler ride demand than cabs

There are more takers for and Uber Moto rides than four-wheeler cabs and taxis at present, said Prabhjeet Singh, President, a media reported.

Introduced in 2019, the services have seen a three-fold increase in demand after the pandemic.

Speaking to Hindu BusinessLine, Singh said, "Today, we do more trips in terms of volume in three-wheelers and two-wheelers than we do on four-wheelers. These are large supply pool and large consumers who like the service. There are more autos in the Indian ecosystem than there are commercial cars."

Talking about getting the next 100 million consumers to use Uber, the company has shifted its focus to localised mode of transport that are comfortable with the riders.

"We are long-term in India and want to serve to a very large part of our address base. As a part of that we have now started really focussing on three-wheelers, two-wheelers high capacity vehicles, rentals and intercity," Singh added, as quoted by BusinessLine.

According to the ride-hailing company, Singh stated that both the products are a win for consumers and drivers due to income and ease of accessibility.

“Pre-pandemic, we had 80 cities and now we have launched from 30 to 40 cities and many of them are actually three-wheeler and two-wheeler first markets. The first product they experience on the Uber app is three wheeler,” said Singh.

In 2021, Uber generated Rs 44,600 crore in value for the Indian economy. The report by Public First, a public policy research agency, said Uber produced Rs 1.5 trillion in consumer surplus in 2021: an amount equivalent to 0.8 per cent of India’s gross domestic product.

As many as 96 per cent of riders said they use Uber because it is convenient, the report said, adding that driver-partners earned an additional Rs 1,700 crore in income through the app, or an average of 49 per cent more than their next best alternative type of work.