Uber picks India as 'world lab' for mobility, transport innovations

Can Uber India help solve India’s and the world’s transport problems? It thinks so. The car hailing company is considering a plan to incubate start-ups in India that will help in solving mobility and transport problems as part of its strategy to turn India into a hub for global research and development (R&D).

The company has 10 centres across the world, with Asia being represented by only India. Uber is doubling its engineering strength in its R&D centres at Hyderabad and Bengaluru next year. “We want to find the best talent in an innovative way to solve the ...