Uber strikes partnership with ICC for Men's Cricket World Cup 2019

Ride-hailing company Uber on Monday said it will partner with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the men’s world cup in England and Wales.
The partnership will make Uber the first mobility and food delivery app to strike a sponsorship deal with the ICC for world cup which will be held from May 30 to July 14 and will have an estimated global viewing audience of 1.5 billion.
“We’re excited to further our commitment to cricket as a global sport and bring our community of riders, eaters, drivers and delivery partners closer to each other and a game they love so much,” said Uber’s chief international business officer, Brooks Entwistle.
“Cricket is passionately followed in eight participating countries, where Uber and Uber Eats are an integral part of people’s day-to-day life. We believe this partnership allows fans to pursue their passion while we take care of their commute and food requirements,” he said.
ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney, said Uber’s commitment to cricket was clear during last year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup where the brand brought to life some of the wonderful stories behind the players with the ‘#RoadSheMade’ campaign. “Uber has some equally exciting plans for this summer’s event and shares our ambition to make this the greatest celebration of cricket ever,” said Sawhney.
San Francisco-based Uber last year supported the first ever standalone ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies. As a part of this partnership, Uber rolled out the ‘#JerseyKnowsNoGender’ campaign in collaboration with sports personalities from different fields to encourage women’s participation in sports and to also generate support for the T20 Championship.
