UK yeast maker AB Mauri to set up Rs 1,100 cr unit in Pilibhit, UP

-
ALSO READ
Why higher FDI threshold could deepen, widen market for insurance products
China FDI proposals for up to 25% equity may get automatic approval
India's FDI inflows up 37% in October-December to $26.16 billion
DPIIT to meet trade unions, industry groups on FDI in e-commerce
LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes bill to hike FDI in insurance sector to 74%
-
UK-based yeast and bakery ingredients maker, AB Mauri, will invest about Rs 1,100 crore in a greenfield yeast manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh.
For this purpose, UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has allotted nearly 257 acres of land to the multinational company (MNC) at Bhara Pachpedwa village in Pilibhit district to set up its unit.
The project is likely to create fresh job opportunities for more than 5,000 people and spur industrial development in the entire catchment area of Pilibhit district, which is located in the terai (Himalayan foothills) region of UP.
Interestingly, the state had received the proposal of the AB Mauri project during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic last year. However, considering the quantum of proposed investment by the MNC, job creation potential and expected multiplier effect, the government acted expeditiously to process its application and allot the land parcel.
“Since, the project would be developed in Pilibhit flanking the Bareilly-Haridwar highway, it would cater to the markets in both UP and the adjoining state of Uttarakhand,” a government spokesperson said here.
The local manufacturing of yeast by the UK-headquartered major is also expected to boost the local industry in the entire value chain encompassing sugar, agriculture, distillery, soft drinks and medicines, apart from promoting the domestic bakery industry.
Currently, the Indian arm of AB Mauri operates production facilities in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.
Meanwhile, the Adityanath government is aggressively wooing big companies, both national and international, to invest in UP across different sectors by promising sops and faster processing of applications, including land allotment.
To incentivise investors, the state has launched an integrated system of uploading details about available industrial land bank in UP through Geographic Information System (GIS).
Moreover, the government has recast existing policies and framed new ones to attract investment and liberalise the industrial landscape. Last year, UP was ranked 2nd in terms of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in India. Now, the state is eyeing the top slot in the next ranking.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU