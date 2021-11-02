Unacademy buys top K-10 online tuition platform Swiflearn for unknown sum

SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn announced the acquisition of Swiflearn, a platform that provides live face-to-face online tuitions for CBSE and ICSE students of grades 1 to 10. The acquisition is in-line with Unacademy’s plans to strengthen its position in the K-12 category and optimise its product offerings in the space. The did not disclose the value of the transaction.

Founded in 2019 by Abhinav Agarwal and Anand Bakode, Swiflearn is an online platform for academic courses, which provides personalised home tuition experience from top quality teachers. The platform offers online tuition classes for English, Maths, and Science, and other important areas of learning like Mental Ability, Life Skills, and Vedic Maths.

“Swiflearn is building a high impact personalised and scalable learning product that will change the way students learn,” said Gaurav Munjal, CEO and co-founder at Group. “Abhinav (Agarwal), Anand (Bakode) and the team have developed a great product that is seeing tremendous traction. We have a shared vision to make quality education accessible and affordable for students of all ages, and we are delighted to have them as part of the Group."

Swiflearn currently has over 1,500 teachers. The platform hosts over 30,000 classes every month and has over 120,000 registered learners

“We are very excited to join Unacademy, since our strengths of pedagogy, content, and personalised classes combined with Unacademy's product, brand and reach will make it a strong value proposition in the K-12 market,” said Abhinav Agarwal, co-founder, Swiflearn. “Anand, I, and the team of Swiflearn are looking forward to working closely with the entire team at Unacademy and learning from them.”