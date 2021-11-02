Unacademy buys top K-10 online tuition platform Swiflearn for unknown sum

-
ALSO READ
Edtech firms Byju's, Unacademy, upGrad to benefit as Chinese players tumble
India's edtech firms aim global as a massive consolidation plays out
SoftBank-backed Unacademy announces teacher stock options worth $40 mn
Edtech startup Unacademy gets $440 mn funding, valuation crosses $3.44 bn
China's crackdown on tech firms opens short window for Indian starts-ups
-
SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Unacademy announced the acquisition of Swiflearn, a platform that provides live face-to-face online tuitions for CBSE and ICSE students of grades 1 to 10. The acquisition is in-line with Unacademy’s plans to strengthen its position in the K-12 category and optimise its product offerings in the space. The companies did not disclose the value of the transaction.
Founded in 2019 by Abhinav Agarwal and Anand Bakode, Swiflearn is an online platform for academic courses, which provides personalised home tuition experience from top quality teachers. The platform offers online tuition classes for English, Maths, and Science, and other important areas of learning like Mental Ability, Life Skills, and Vedic Maths.
“Swiflearn is building a high impact personalised and scalable learning product that will change the way students learn,” said Gaurav Munjal, CEO and co-founder at Unacademy Group. “Abhinav (Agarwal), Anand (Bakode) and the team have developed a great product that is seeing tremendous traction. We have a shared vision to make quality education accessible and affordable for students of all ages, and we are delighted to have them as part of the Unacademy Group."
Swiflearn currently has over 1,500 teachers. The platform hosts over 30,000 classes every month and has over 120,000 registered learners
“We are very excited to join Unacademy, since our strengths of pedagogy, content, and personalised classes combined with Unacademy's product, brand and reach will make it a strong value proposition in the K-12 market,” said Abhinav Agarwal, co-founder, Swiflearn. “Anand, I, and the team of Swiflearn are looking forward to working closely with the entire team at Unacademy and learning from them.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU