Under auditors cloud, RInfra is executing Rs 10,000 crore Mumbai projects

Auditors to (RInfra) last week raised concerns over loans extended to some of its construction entities. The company that is executing more than Rs 10,000 crore worth of Mumbai's projects will now have a sharper oversight by development authorities, so that the project process is not impacted.

As of March 2019, Reliance Infrastructure's total order book was at Rs 28,000 crore, all of which are state or central government orders. Part of work underway includes three packages of the Mumbai metro project, one package of and the project in the city.

“The current woes can impact the company's order-book. In the past we have seen projects termination have happened for weak EPC contractors,” said an official from a rating agency who did not wish to be identified.

An official associated with one of the projects, who did not wish to be identified, however said, "There are no issues with the project execution. For the sea link project, MSRDC is pursuing with R Infra in terms of what they want to do with the project."

In September 2018, R-Infra and Astaldi S.p.A (Italy) Consortium signed an agreement with MSRDC for construction of the project for Rs 7000 crore. The project is also facing protests over green concerns and other approvals, unrelated to

A Reliance Infrastructure-Astaldi Joint Venture spokesperson said, “After receiving the Letter of Acceptance, we signed an EPC agreement with MSRDC and submitted Rs 350 crore as Performance Bank Guarantee. Work will commence after finalisation of casting yard's location through pending legal process and adjudication.”

In addition to the sea-link project, the company is also executing one of the 13 packages for for Rs 1907 crore.

R-Infra is also executing three packages for Mumbai Metro Line-4 project for Rs 1584 crore. “So far there have not been any delays, we closely monitor all packages and take corrective measures if there is a delay,” said R. A. Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner for MMRDA.

In a note last week, auditors to the company referred to investments of Rs 7,082.96 crore comprising inter-corporate deposits and other corporate guarantees of Rs 1,775 crore given to parties, including certain related to the company. While, said these were related to their engineering, procurement and construction services, the auditors were unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence for the same. The management, however, is confident there is no concern on the EPC side. "These are multiple from where we get EPC work done. It is a norm to pay advances to these firms. The auditors want to see the financial statement of those companies, but these mid-sized get longer time upto September to highlight their account,” Punit Garg, executive director and chief executive officer for told Business Standard on Saturday.