Unilever to halve food wastage, boost nutritional standards by 2025

Consumer goods major on Wednesday said that it was committed to halving and improving nutritional standards across key brands by 2025. In an announcement, the company said it would double the number of products containing impactful amounts of vegetables, fruits, proteins and micro-nutrients like vitamins, zinc, iron and iodine, delivering positive nutrition by 2025.

Around 85 per cent of Unilever’s foods portfolio would support a diet providing a maximum of 5g of salt intake a day by 2022, it said.



In packaged ice cream, said 95 per cent of products would contain no more than 22g of total sugar and 250 Kcal per serving by 2025.

From an India perspective, Sudhir Sitapati, executive director, foods and refreshment, Hindustan (HUL), said, the new commitments would create healthier foods that would help address nutrient deficiency and unbalanced diet.

“The new nutrition portfolio including Horlicks and Boost, our latest launch of Hellmann’s along with our purpose driven brands such as Kissan, Knorr and Brooke Bond Red Label will lead these commitments through innovation and communication,” he said.