Unlock 3.0: Surat diamond industry crawls back to work amid relaxed norms

With the start of Unlock 3.0 coupled with the stabilisation in the daily number of Covid cases, the is limping back to normal. The civic authorities have now allowed one diamond polishing worker at each table instead of a maximum of four across units, based on an industry representation that may lead to operations resuming at major polishing clusters in

The largest diamond polishing hub in the world has been reeling under the pandemic with a flurry of positive cases bringing the industry to almost a standstill recently. With the first Unlock 1.0 and opening up of industries with relaxed guidelines, the diamond industry, which is estimated to polish nine out of ten rough diamonds in the world, had begun resuming operations.

But soon a spike in cases in the city, especially in the top diamond polishing clusters like Katargam and Varachha, led to the closure of several units again. For instance, 1,700 diamond polishing workers in the hubs of Katargam and Varachha have already reportedly tested positive for

Several units were even penalised by Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) for flouting social distancing norms.

However, according to Dinesh Navadiya, regional chairman of Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the civic authorities including municipal commissioner and Surat city mayor have allowed certain relaxations which could now boost the resumption of diamond polishing units. For instance, number of hours of operations have been extended from four to six. "As against the previous order of allowing operations between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., now units can operated between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.," Navadiya said.

From a complete standstill during the lockdown, the Surat had gradually begun servicing the pending orders even as rough diamond imports had taken a hit. Later in June, exports had begun picking up with first Hong Kong and then other markets like the US and Europe opening up a bit. With this, diamond polishing unit owners and traders were hopeful of revival in business and servicing of existing orders. The Surat is estimated to be sitting with a rough diamond inventory of over $2 billion before fresh supply can be imported for polishing.

In fact, the industry had also opted for voluntary ban on rough diamond imports in a bid to help units clear existing inventory. Rough diamonds worth over Rs 6,700 crore were imported in June 2019 while that in May 2020 stood at roughly Rs 610 crore.

Now, with Surat having pipped Ahmedabad in terms of daily active Covid-19 positive cases at 3,648 as against the latter's 3.392, the industry had voluntarily decided to shut units to safeguard workers and contain the spread of the

As part of the resumption activities now, despite a 50 per cent workforce norm, diamond polishing units are allowed to make only one worker sit at the emery wheels or tables as against the usual four workers. Only in case of a worker has fully recovered from Covid-19 or has frequently tested negative, two workers will be allowed to sit at the wheels for polishing diamonds. Even then, units have been using makeshift cardboard partitions to maintain social distancing, say industry sources.