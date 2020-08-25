JUST IN
Festive strategy: Digital shoppers in focus as firms eye sales turnaround
Business Standard

Unlock rally in hotels, multiplexes and retails stocks may fizzle out

While things have improved, market is ignoring balance sheet shrinkage and likely delay in getting back normalcy, say experts

Topics
Coronavirus | cinema multiplex | Lockdown

Shreepad S Aute  |  Mumbai 

While unlocking of the economy is boosting the overall market, it has also improved sentiment towards stocks belonging to sectors such as hotels, retail and multiplexes, which were sharply hit due the pandemic. Many stocks from these sectors have gained 30 to over 100 per cent in the last three months, outperforming the 26.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex during the same period.

There is little doubt that things now are not as bad as they were a couple of months back and the market is now looking beyond FY21 earnings. However, the point is whether the current rally is sustainable, ...

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 06:02 IST

