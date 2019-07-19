UP industrial output grows 3.8% in April due to robust growth in mining

UP's industrial output clocked 3.8% growth in April 2019 compared to the corresponding month in 2018, largely owing to robust growth in the state's sector.

While, grew by 38.7% in April 2019 compared to April 2018, the corresponding growth rates for the manufacturing and electricity sectors stood at 0.0% and (-)3.4%, respectively, according to the ‘Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production’ on the base year 2011-12 released by the Economics and Statistical Division of the State Planning Institute.

For India, manufacturing and had in fact pulled down national industrial growth to 3.1% in May compared to 4.3% in April.

‘Quick Estimates’ are prepared according to the methodology of the Central Statistical Office and by using the data provided by various factories and departmental head offices.

The industrial output index, based on 23 different industry groups, of April 2019, was prepared in June and has now been released.

The General Industrial Production Index of April 2019 stood at 130.6, which was 3.8% higher as compared to April 2018. Similarly, the indices of Industrial Production for the mining sector stood at 152.4%, manufacturing sector 128.2% and electricity sector 121.3%.

Of the 23 industry groups taken up for analysing the state industrial growth index, 14 manufacturing sectors witnessed positive growth during April 2019 compared to the corresponding month last year.

The industry group ‘printing and reproduction of recorded media’ clocked the highest positive growth of 81.1%, followed by 64.5% in ‘manufacture of rubber and plastic products’.

On the other hand, the industry group ‘manufacture of electrical equipment’ has shown the highest negative growth of (-)43.3%, followed by (-)34.9% in ‘manufacture of other transport equipment’.

The indices are also prepared on the basis of ‘use based’ classification viz. index of primary goods, capital goods, intermediate goods, infrastructure/construction goods, consumer durable goods and consumer non-durable goods.

The growth in April 2019 stood at 12.2% in primary goods, (-)15.9% in capital goods, (-)8.9% in intermediate goods and 2.6% in infrastructure/construction goods. The consumer durable and consumer non-durable recorded growth of 14.5% and 10.5% respectively.