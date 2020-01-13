Uptick in domestic segment, biz growth continue to drive Ipca Laboratories

The stock of Ipca Laboratories has been one of the biggest outperformers among Indian pharma companies over the past year. It has gained 52 per cent, compared to the 4 per cent decline for BSE Healthcare — its peer index.

The key trigger for the company has been the uptick in its domestic segment and its ability to grow this business at a rate that is one and a half times that of the industry’s. In the December quarter, too, the company is expected to post a strong 16 per cent growth in revenue, led by robust domestic and institutional sales. Among the key segments ...