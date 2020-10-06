Urban affairs ministry partners Swiggy to take street vendors online

People in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Indore, and Varanasi will soon be able to have food from delivered at their doorsteps as the Centre has joined hands with food aggregator to take these small businesses online.

According to the (MoHUA), this initiative has been launched in these five cities on a pilot basis by on-boarding 250 street food vendors and later, it will be rolled out in other parts of the country. Under the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNibhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme, the move will give online access to thousands of consumers and help them grow their businesses, a ministry official said.

The MoHUA has coordinated with the key stakeholders, including municipal corporations, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and GST officials, to ensure that necessary prerequisites are completed for this initiative, the official said.

An MoU was exchanged by Joint Secretary Sanjay Kumar and chief financial officer Rahul Bothra through a webinar in the presence of Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra.

Municipal commissioners of Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Indore, and Varanasi also participated through videoconferencing, the ministry said.

During the pandemic, when physical distancing is key to check its spread, this novel initiative aims to radically transform the business of across cities by facilitating them to receive orders and serve customers using online mode of business, it stated.