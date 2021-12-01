Urban Company launches free video consultations for appliance repairs

Urban Company, Asia’s largest tech-enabled home services marketplace, has launched free video consultations for consumers for all its appliance repair services. This initiative will enable the consumer to understand the exact issue with an accurate diagnosis and cost estimate, leading to instant resolution, all through a video call.

The industry-first initiative by Urban Company aims to change the way the appliance repair industry operates. Free video consults will be provided to all its customers across India, by senior experts with over 15 years of experience in the appliance repair industry.

“One of the biggest issues consumers face whenever an appliance breaks down is the confusion and anxiety during the whole repair process, especially if they face overruns in both time and costs versus what they had estimated,” said Abhinav Tyagi, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Urban Company. “We have launched a free and instant video consult service for repairs so that our senior experts, who have (over) 15 years of experience, can help our consumers with accurate diagnosis and correct estimates without having to invest significant time or money. We believe this advice will help our consumers make informed decisions whenever they need.”

Given that knowledge is power, the focus is to give control back to the consumers in the whole repair process. Sometimes an issue can be solved by consumers themselves with the guidance of an expert. For example, if your refrigerator is leaking, it could be something as simple as the drain cap getting blocked. In case it is a major issue, the expert will diagnose the problem instantly and recommend a technician visit.

Founded in November 2014, Urban Company offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair and painting through its mobile app and website. It operates in 37 cities in India, the UAE, Singapore, Australia and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has a partner network of over 35,000 hand-picked service professionals, who are empowered through training, technology, financial services, tools, product procurement and a host of other ecosystem enablers.