US-based Dairy.com buys 100% stake in Mr Milkman in first India investment

US-based dairy technology, services, and intelligence provider, Dairy.com, has made its first investment in India with the acquisition of Mr Milkman, a last-mile dairy supply chain SaaS platform. The company has acquired a 100% stake in Mr Milkman to strengthen its integrated supply chain solution offerings for dairies worldwide.
The two companies will use their combined agribusiness technologies, development resources, and industry expertise to enable and innovate last-mile dairy supply chain solutions for markets in India and abroad.
“Milk brands in India and around the world operate on slim margins, and since milk prices have a cap, the only way to grow profits is to become more efficient–which can only happen through the implementation of technology,” said Mr Milkman CEO and Co-founder Samarth Setia.
He added, “We look forward to providing some of the most advanced solutions Dairy.com has to offer to the milk brands in India.”
Already used by over 60 Indian dairy brands, Mr Milkman enables dairy food product companies to efficiently manage multiple aspects of dairy distribution, supply chain, customer subscriptions, and delivery requests.
Mr Milkman works with Akshayakalpa, Gyan Dairy, Whyte Farms, Abis Dairy, Carnival Group, Fortune Dairy, Binsar Farms, Nutrimoo, Healthways, and many others in India.
"Our entire global team is committed to developing innovative solutions that empower supply chains to feed a growing world, and Mr Milkman is a natural addition to our AgTech solution portfolio," said Scott Sexton, CEO Dairy.com.
In the future, the combined entity will look to optimise and digitise several areas of the agriculture supply chain in India, North America, and Europe.
