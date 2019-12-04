US launch of second oncology biosimilar to boost Biocon's earnings

Biocon, with its partner Mylan, launched the much awaited oncology biosimilar of Trastuzumab in the US, the world’s largest healthcare market. It marks the second biosimilar launch in the US after the company’s launch of oncology drug Pegfilgrastim earlier.

The Trastuzumab launch is likely to give good mileage to Biocon being the first biosimilar launch of Roche’s Herceptin, which is a $ 2.9 billion brand. Further, Biocon/Mylan will be launching both the strengths (420 mg and 150 mg) of biosimilar Trastuzumab. However, though the opportunity remains big, analysts are ...