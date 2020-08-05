US-led growth helps Cadila post steady Q1 show even as India biz falters

Led by a steady operating performance, Cadila Healthcare posted better than expected results for the June quarter. The company reported a four per cent YoY increase in revenues led by the US market. Sales in that geography, which accounts for 46 per cent of Cadila’s consolidated revenues, were up 19 per cent over the year ago quarter.

The US generics segment was up 25 per cent YoY led by higher volumes and new product introductions. The company highlighted that generic pricing is largely stable and has guided for a low to mid single digit price erosion going ahead. Sales in the ...