USFDA approves Vidya Herbs' plant extract unit in Bengaluru

Vidya Herbs, a Bengaluru-based producer of plant extracts and essential oils, has successfully completed inspection at its herbal extract manufacturing facility based in the city.

The inspection was carried out last month. The thoroughly reviewed Vidya Herbs’ manufacturing, quality control and quality assurance procedures. The inspection confirmed the site to be compliant with the principles and guidelines of USFDA’s quality system and good manufacturing practices and no negative observations were issued.

K Shyamprasad, managing director at said the inspection sets the way for further expansion in overseas orders. “The success of the recent inspection is a testament to the standards of our processes. We are looking forward to increasing our sales into the US and other markets. The USFDA inspection will help our customers gain further approvals for our finished products,” he said.

Vidya Herbs’ new R&D centre in Bengaluru is working to provide research-based products with scientific evaluation and safety studies. The 36,000 st ft R&D facility is approved by the (DSIR), an arm of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. The Rs eight billion group has also diversified into coffee production and has a processing unit in Chikmagalur (Karnataka) for specialty coffee. Vidya Coffee is recognised as one of the top ten Indian coffee bean exporters by the Coffee Board of India.