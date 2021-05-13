UST partners with BlueYonder to improve digital services for retailers

UST, which provides digital transformation solutions, has said it has expanded its partnership with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital The deal will help Blue Yonder’s operations for retail customers.

UST has acquired resources from Blue Yonder to offer better services to its retail customers. Blue Yonder experts will join UST to introduce add-on capabilities to meet customer needs, said the company.

“Our partners form an integral part of the UST family, and we are pleased to become a Blue Yonder partner,” said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST. “We focus on bringing value to our customers through innovative digital transformation. We have long-term relationships with our retail customers, in some cases spanning 10 to 20 years of engagement and have a good understanding of their needs. We are able to leverage our domain and technology IP around data integration and complement partner solutions to support their needs.”



UST counts 12 of the top 25 as long-term clients.

“Blue Yonder has always been focused on developing the features and capabilities the market needs in merchandise and assortment planning. We are excited to expand that focus by working closely with the UST team to advance the overall capabilities we can now offer to customers,” said Bill Owen, senior vice president and general manager at Blue Yonder.