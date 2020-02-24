USUI Susira to set up facility in Chennai, joins industrial cluster

Origins by Mahindra World City, Chennai, an industrial cluster developed by a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers Limited and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan, has signed its third Japanese client, USUI Susira International Pvt. Ltd, a global manufacturer of engine components for automobile and non-automobile applications. The new facility is expected to come up with an investment of around Rs 100 crore

The Company is a preferred supplier of valve-train components, transmission parts and non-engine components for major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India and globally. It will establish a 5-acre manufacturing facility for automobile parts at the cluster, in the first phase; followed by a second phase of five acres. The 10-acre facility will be USUI’s largest in India and will employ 500 persons, when it is fully operational by 2024.

Hideto Mano - MD, USUI Susira International Pvt Ltd, said that the new facility, once completed, will help the company significantly to scale up its production in India. It has its main factory in Ambathur and five operational units at Kakkalur in Tamil Nadu.

Origins, already has clients such as the Japanese firm Yanmar Group, which manufactures diesel engines; and Nissei Electric, a Japanese manufacturer and trader of optical fiber products and electrical components. Both have their first manufacturing facility in India in Origins, Once fully complete, Origins cluster will span across 600 acres and is expected to generate direct employment for 7000 persons.