Uttar Pradesh Power Corp asks operators to cut rates, increase coal stocks

With the summer and the Lok Sabha elections looming, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has asked private power operators to reduce rates and use the payment made to them for purchasing coal. This has landed several players in a fix because they are unable to repay their lenders, putting their accounts under financial risk.

UPPCL is looking to amend the power purchase agreements (PPA) it has signed with these companies and is regulating payment and monitoring their coal stocks. In a series of letters issued to several power producers over the last month, UPPCL has directed ...