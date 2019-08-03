V G Siddhartha's death: Wrong to project us as villains, say PE leaders

Private equity (PE) funds, in the spotlight after the death of Coffee Café Day founder V G Siddhartha, have sought to dispel speculation about any wrongdoing in their funding methods.

They say the notion that PE investors leverage bait-and-switch to lure promoters and entrepreneurs into lose-lose situations through debt products is misleading. A letter purportedly written by Siddhartha days before his death said: “I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the PE partners forcing me to buy back shares.” He had also ...