Valuations for IT players at lower levels to forward EPS on PEG basis

The IT sector could be a hedge against the generally worsening macro situation for the Indian economy. It has a reverse correlation with the rupee.

If the rupee weakens, the IT industry gains since the earnings are primarily in hard currencies while a large proportion of its expenditures are in rupees. The industry has also gained from the trend towards digitisation forced by work from home, the movement towards cloud-based services, dematerialisation among others. Both the growth rates and guidance by companies have remained robust, despite the Ukraine war and the associated negative ...