Vanta Bioscience ties up with Chinese company for pre-clinical services

The company expects over 25 per cent of its revenues this year to come from this initiative

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Hyderabad-based Vanta Bioscience Limited, a full-service pre-clinical contract research organisation with research laboratories in Chennai, has entered into an exclusive agreement with Hongkong ThinkWay Trading Limited to expand its business in the pre-clinical services sector in Greater China.

The company believes this association will help it obtain key clients and expand business opportunities in China, according to a press release issued by it on Tuesday. Vanta Bioscience expects over 25 per cent of its revenues this year to come from this initiative.

The company has also entered into non-exclusive agreements to cover the markets in Latin America and Asia Pacific for chemicals and agrochemical business. 


"Our expansion into China, APAC and LATAM markets will help us in securing long-term contracts as we will be in a sweet spot of demand-supply gap in many of the countries in this region, thus paving the way for a robust growth for Vanta Bioscience," the company's managing director Dopesh Raja said.

Shares of Vanta Bioscience gained 5.64 per cent to close at Rs 74.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
First Published: Tue, July 24 2018. 16:12 IST

