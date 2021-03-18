Vardhman Health to invest Rs 100 crore in adult immunisation outreach

Vardhman Health Specialities (VHS) will enter adult immunisation by investing Rs 100 crore over the next year on technology, warehouse infrastructure and research, said the company.

The company has launch Immugard, a management solution that works from manufacturing, warehouse to end consumer. VHS will launch a product called VHS LogiTech that will reach out to education campuses, corporates and homes administration for direct, end consumers.

VHS said it is in talks for distribution and increase of easy access of the Covid-19 vaccine, joining hands with Association of Healthcare Providers (AHPL) and with providers to increase awareness and access to vaccines for influenza, typhoid, Hepatitis A & B, measles and other diseases. The company is in talks to select a Covid-19

“The COVID 19 pandemic has in a very unexpected and sharp manner brought the spotlight to lack of awareness of the importance and availability of adult vaccines in India. We are happy to be leveraging our experience and expertise in this industry to pioneer this effort and increase adult immunisation for some of the fast-growing diseases in India,” said J B Chowhan, chairman of VHS Group, India’s first WHO-certified pharma distribution company.

VHS earned Rs 500 crore as revenue in FY21 and it plans to double it to over Rs 1,000 crore in the next three years at least, with the adult immunisation division contributing a significant 30 per cent of this.

VHS has a pharma storage capacity of 30,000 square feet units in 18 places in India. This includes cold chain storage for pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines that need to be stored -20-25 degree Celsius.