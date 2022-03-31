VC firm HealthQuad announces close of second fund for young companies

-
ALSO READ
Qure.ai raises $40 mn from healthcare investors Novo Holdings, HealthQuad
OSlash raises $5 mn in funding round valuing SaaS start-up at $50 mn
F5 raises Rs 5 cr in pre-series A funding round led by Auxano Capital
Mobile game developer LILA Games raises $10mn in series A funding round
Lifestyle, mobility brand Ninety One raises Rs 225 cr in Series A round
-
HealthQuad, a venture capital fund, has announced the final close of its second fund with a total subscription of $162 million: more than twice than its target size at launch.
HealthQuad Fund-II will "nurture innovative healthcare models" in India, said a press statement by the company. HealthQuad is backed by Quadria Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity fund in Asia, and KOIS, which describes its work as "impact investing and innovative finance".
“The close of our second fund marks a significant step for HealthQuad as we continue to invest in one of the world’s most promising healthcare markets. India’s healthcare industry is compounding at ~20% growth rate and is likely to be a $372 billion industry by end of this year,” said Charles-Antoine Janssen, co-founder and chief investment officer of HealthQuad.
HealthQuad invests in disruptive healthcare models. Its second fund HealthQuad will invest in at least in 10 young private companies in the healthcare sector, "aiming to generate value as well as achieve deep social impact".
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU