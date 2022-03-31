VC firm HealthQuad announces close of second fund for young companies

HealthQuad, a venture capital fund, has announced the final close of its second fund with a total subscription of $162 million: more than twice than its target size at launch.

HealthQuad Fund-II will "nurture innovative healthcare models" in India, said a press statement by the company. HealthQuad is backed by Quadria Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity fund in Asia, and KOIS, which describes its work as "impact investing and innovative finance".

“The close of our second fund marks a significant step for HealthQuad as we continue to invest in one of the world’s most promising healthcare markets. India’s healthcare industry is compounding at ~20% growth rate and is likely to be a $372 billion industry by end of this year,” said Charles-Antoine Janssen, co-founder and chief investment officer of HealthQuad.

HealthQuad invests in disruptive healthcare models. Its second fund HealthQuad will invest in at least in 10 young private in the healthcare sector, "aiming to generate value as well as achieve deep social impact".