VCCs to blend regulatory framework of companies and trusts: M S Sahoo

Such entities have a variable capital base as they issues and redeems shares on an on-going basis. With every issue or redemption, the capital base of the VCC changes

Topics
VC Firms | M S Sahoo | Mutual Funds

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

M S Sahoo
M S Sahoo

Variable capital companies (VCC) would enrich the fund management space and make international financial services centres (IFSC) the preferred global hub for global financial services, M S Sahoo, head of the nine-member expert committee for drafting the structure of VCCs, told Business Standard.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 19:38 IST

