Vedanta acquires Goa-based Nicomet; becomes only nickel producer in India

Anil Agarwal-led said on Monday it has acquired Goa-based Nicomet, a leading and cobalt producer.

The company is making the when the market is tightening with a surge in battery demand and an increase in global stainless-steel production in recent years--a trend expected to continue into 2022, said Vedanta in a press release.

"We are excited about Vedanta’s foray into and cobalt production which will play a critical role in supporting Govt’s mission for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Nickel and Cobalt are a metal of great strategic importance, especially for our transition towards clean energy and electric mobility. Currently, India imports 100 percent of its nickel requirements and our focus will be to boost domestic production that would fuel India’s transition to a net zero economy," the release quoted Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Limited, as saying.

Nicomet has a capacity to produce 7.5 tonne per annum of nickel and cobalt. With an ambitious growth plan in place, Vedanta said it is well poised to meet 50 percent of the country’s total nickel demand.

With this acquisition, has become the only nickel producer in the country. The deal size of this acquisition, however, is not disclosed by the company. Nicomet marks a major strategic for Vedanta as it is expected to strengthen its iron and steel business portfolio.

Nickel is a key raw material used in the manufacturing of stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Alongside, cobalt is used for lithium-ion batteries for EVs, energy storage systems and in superalloy for steelmaking.

The Nicomet is in line with Vedanta’s ESG mission and will support India’s carbon neutrality goals, said Vedanta.

Certified with ISO 9001 for quality and with strong R&D focus, Nicomet has emerged as a certified producer of high-quality battery grade Nickel Sulphate Crystals used for manufacturing batteries of electric vehicles globally. India’s demand for nickel is currently pegged at 45,000 tonne per annum which is entirely met through imports at present.