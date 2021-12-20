Vedanta acquires Goa-based Nicomet; becomes only nickel producer in India

-
ALSO READ
Trading strategies for nickel and lead by Tradebulls Securities
Vedanta consolidated Q1 PAT up four-fold at Rs 4,224 cr on revenue spike
ReNew Power SPAC: RMG Acquisition Corp shareholders' vote in August
Vedanta promoters buy 138.6 mn shares in Vedanta Ltd at Rs 349.7 per share
Vedanta rallies 6%, hits over three-year high
-
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited said on Monday it has acquired Goa-based Nicomet, a leading nickel and cobalt producer.
The company is making the acquisition when the nickel market is tightening with a surge in battery demand and an increase in global stainless-steel production in recent years--a trend expected to continue into 2022, said Vedanta in a press release.
"We are excited about Vedanta’s foray into nickel and cobalt production which will play a critical role in supporting Govt’s mission for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Nickel and Cobalt are a metal of great strategic importance, especially for our transition towards clean energy and electric mobility. Currently, India imports 100 percent of its nickel requirements and our focus will be to boost domestic production that would fuel India’s transition to a net zero economy," the release quoted Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Limited, as saying.
Nicomet has a capacity to produce 7.5 tonne per annum of nickel and cobalt. With an ambitious growth plan in place, Vedanta said it is well poised to meet 50 percent of the country’s total nickel demand.
With this acquisition, Vedanta Limited has become the only nickel producer in the country. The deal size of this acquisition, however, is not disclosed by the company. Nicomet marks a major strategic acquisition for Vedanta as it is expected to strengthen its iron and steel business portfolio.
Nickel is a key raw material used in the manufacturing of stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Alongside, cobalt is used for lithium-ion batteries for EVs, energy storage systems and in superalloy for steelmaking.
The Nicomet acquisition is in line with Vedanta’s ESG mission and will support India’s carbon neutrality goals, said Vedanta.
Certified with ISO 9001 for quality and with strong R&D focus, Nicomet has emerged as a certified producer of high-quality battery grade Nickel Sulphate Crystals used for manufacturing batteries of electric vehicles globally. India’s demand for nickel is currently pegged at 45,000 tonne per annum which is entirely met through imports at present.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU