Vedanta consolidated Q2 PAT at Rs 4,615 crore, up 5-fold from last year

Anil Agarwal-led reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4,615 crore in the September quarter, up more than five times from corresponding period last year at Rs 838 crore on low base effect.

Sequentially, the reported bottom line was up 9.2 percent from Rs 4,224 crore.

The company’s topline in the period under review stood at Rs 30,048 crore, up 44 percent from the same period last year on the back of high commodity prices. The reported revenue was record consolidated quarterly topline.

“High commodity prices has placed Vedanta in a strong position and we are benefitting from this increase in prices,” Sunil Duggal, chief executive officer at said in the earnings conference call.

Within the business segments, aluminium revenues were the highest at Rs 12,119 crore in the September quarter despite coal shortage mainly in the month of September. This was followed by zinc-lead revenues of Rs 5,897 crore in the period under review.

As per Bloomberg estimates, the company’s net sales in the September quarter were expected to be at Rs 28,396 crore, while the bottomline was seen at Rs 4,503 crore.

Alongside, the company also reported record quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 10,582 crore in September quarter, up 62 percent year-on-year on improved commodity prices and higher volumes at aluminium.

Its EBITDA margin in the period under review was at 40 percent as against 41 percent in the preceding quarter and 36 percent in the corresponding period last year.

With regard to debt levels, the company's gross debt was at Rs 51,040 crore on 30 September 2021, decreased by Rs 11,719 crore year-on-year basis. This was mainly due to deleveraging of the zinc and aluminium businesses. Net debt was at Rs 20,389 crore in the period under review, down by Rs 7,232 crore on year-on-year basis, primarily driven by strong cash flow from operations post capex and dividend pay-out.

"We witnessed steady volume performance across business segments, and sustained margins benefitting from high commodity prices despite a challenging cost environment. We continue to focus on prudent capital allocation and deleveraging. We reduced net debt by Rs 7,232 crore year-on-year," said Duggal.

"We have strong cash and cash equivalents of Rs 30,650 crore. The Company follows a Board-approved investment policy and invests in high quality debt instruments with mutual funds, bonds, and fixed deposits with banks," said Duggal.

With regard to coal shortage, Duggal said that the situation is improving with average coal stockpiles days moving to 5 days from one day in September.

“Within next 3-4 weeks, the coal supply situation should ease. The condition has started to improve,” he informed.

Vedanta is actively looking to have strong coal linkages via its three licensed blocks of which it hopes to make one of the coal mines operational within a year from now and balance two over the next couple of years.

“The idea is to insulate ourselves from these uncertainties and we are very focused on this aspect of operations now,” said Duggal.