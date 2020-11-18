Vedanta Group submits EOI to buy government's entire stake in BPCL

Anil Agarwal-led said on Wednesday that it has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for buying the government's 52.98 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

“Vedanta’s EoI for is to evaluate potential synergies with our existing oil and gas business. The EoI is at a preliminary stage and exploratory in nature,” said a company spokesperson. At least three to four players have reportedly submitted EoIs for the privatisation process of BPCL, once the deadline got over on Monday. The sale of stake is crucial to meet the divestment target of Rs 2.1 trillion for the current fiscal year. According to reports, other than Vedanta, some private equity funds and/or pension funds have also put in EoIs.

According to multiple sources, major players like Reliance Industries, Saudi Aramco, Rosneft and Exxon Mobil had shied away from the bidding process, owing to the current situation in the international oil and gas market due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The government had not divulged the names of the bidders or the number of players who have shown interest. "We have received multiple EoIs. We are not supposed to divulge names and the number of bids," said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

It was in November last year that the Union Cabinet cleared the sale of government's entire stake in Following this, EOIs were invited from investors on March 7. Based on the current market cap of Rs 83,125.8 crore, the value of government share in BPCL comes to around Rs 44,040 crore. For investors, around 35.3 million tonne of refining capacity, 16,492 retail outlets, and 72 million LPG customers will be on offer.

The government's plan is to sell its entire shareholding in BPCL comprising 1.15 billion equity shares, with the transfer of management control to a strategic buyer, excluding the company's 61.65 per cent in the Numaligarh Refinery in Assam.