Vedanta Group submits EOI to buy government's entire stake in BPCL

-
ALSO READ
BPCL privatisation: EOI deadline extended again; this time till Nov 16
Government likely to extend deadline for BPCL bidding for third time
BPCL consolidated profit before tax rises 30% to Rs 3,080 crore in Q1
BPCL tanks 6% as govt extends deadline to submit EoI to November 16
BPCL dips 1% despite 93% YoY jump in Q1 PAT of Rs 2,076 cr, recovers later
-
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group said on Wednesday that it has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for buying the government's 52.98 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).
“Vedanta’s EoI for BPCL is to evaluate potential synergies with our existing oil and gas business. The EoI is at a preliminary stage and exploratory in nature,” said a company spokesperson. At least three to four players have reportedly submitted EoIs for the privatisation process of BPCL, once the deadline got over on Monday. The sale of BPCL stake is crucial to meet the divestment target of Rs 2.1 trillion for the current fiscal year. According to reports, other than Vedanta, some private equity funds and/or pension funds have also put in EoIs.
According to multiple sources, major players like Reliance Industries, Saudi Aramco, Rosneft and Exxon Mobil had shied away from the bidding process, owing to the current situation in the international oil and gas market due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The government had not divulged the names of the bidders or the number of players who have shown interest. "We have received multiple EoIs. We are not supposed to divulge names and the number of bids," said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).
It was in November last year that the Union Cabinet cleared the sale of government's entire stake in BPCL. Following this, EOIs were invited from investors on March 7. Based on the current market cap of Rs 83,125.8 crore, the value of government share in BPCL comes to around Rs 44,040 crore. For investors, around 35.3 million tonne of refining capacity, 16,492 retail outlets, and 72 million LPG customers will be on offer.
The government's plan is to sell its entire shareholding in BPCL comprising 1.15 billion equity shares, with the transfer of management control to a strategic buyer, excluding the company's 61.65 per cent in the Numaligarh Refinery in Assam.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU