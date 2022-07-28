Vedanta Q1 net profit rises 6% to Rs 5,592 cr; revenue jumps 36%

JUST IN

On Thursday, the company's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.8% higher at Rs 245.50

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
Vedanta

Diversified natural resources company Vedanta Ltd on Thursday reported 6% rise in net profit at Rs 5,592 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

The company's consolidated revenue increased 36% to Rs 38,251 crore.

Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta, said: “I am pleased to report that we have started FY23 with strong performance, underpinned by our world class assets and strength of our business model. We recorded best-ever 1Q EBITDA of Rs 10,741 crore and PAT of Rs 5,592 crore despite inflationary cost pressures. This year, our key priorities will be delivery on committed volumes, timely execution of projects for growth, value addition, vertical integration & cost reduction

across our key businesses, and proactive commodity price risk management.

On Thursday, the company's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.8% higher at Rs 245.50.
First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 16:07 IST

