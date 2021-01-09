Vedanta Resources promoters launch open offer for 10% of India unit

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta's structural problems behind its failed delisting attempt
Vedanta Ltd fails to get enough shares to delist from stock exchanges
Vedanta tanks 10% as delisting offer fails; Co to mull future action today
Vedanta to return $2.5 billion funds after delisting plan fails: Report
Vedanta delisting fate to be known next week, price likely at Rs 160-170
-
Vedanta Resources launched an open offer for a 10% stake in its India unit, two months after a failed delisting attempt for Vedanta Ltd.
The London-based parent of Mumbai-listed Vedanta Ltd. will buy as many as 371.75 million shares, comprising 10% of the outstanding equity of the Indian unit, according to an exchange filing Saturday.
The open offer, which will be managed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s India unit, will be a voluntary open offer, with no minimum level of acceptance by Vedanta, according to the filing. If Vedanta Ltd. holders were to accept share tenders for the entire 10%, the consideration for the deal would be Rs 5,948 crore ($812 million).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU