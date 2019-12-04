Vedanta's commercial power sales decline 7% in September quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta makes several changes in top management, reshuffles three CEOs
Vedanta-Balco's new products paving way for Make in India: CEO Abhijit Pati
Hindustan Zinc to invest Rs 14,000 cr in next 5 years to raise capacity
Hindustan Zinc stock turns attractive after the recent correction
Vedanta cuts aluminium making cost by 10% to $1,852 a tonne in Q2
-
Vedanta's commercial power sales declined 7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in the September quarter of this fiscal after all units experienced de-growth.
Vedanta's total power sales shrank to 3253 million units (MU) compared with 3514 MU in the corresponding period last year.
The power unit at Jharsaguda recorded the steepest fall of 84 per cent as only 20 MU power was sold as against 124 MU in the comparable period of FY19.
The power unit at Vedanta-owned Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) saw its sales fall 6 per cent y-o-y. Another Vedanta Group company Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) witnessed power sales dipping 11 per cent in the period under review. Even Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) logged a four per cent drop in power sales.
As a result of sagging power sales, Vedanta Ltd's total revenue from power sales fell four per cent in Q2 even though earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization (Ebitda) was up marginally at two per cent. Lacklustre demand is believed to have dragged the company's sales.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU