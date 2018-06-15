Vedanta's power sales dip by 14% to 11041 million on tepid demand

Commercial by fell by 14.5 per cent to 11041 million units in 2017-18 on tepid demand. In FY17, had sold 12,916 million units.

from Group owned units at Jharsuguda (600 Mw), BALCO (600 Mw), MALCO (100 Mw) and Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell drastically. Only the Talwandi Sabo (1980 Mw) plant logged 24.3 per cent rise in from 6339 million units to 7915 million units in the period. The 100 Mw MALCO plant, an IPP (independent power producer) is under care and maintenance since May 26 last year, according to Vedanta's investor presentation.

Vedanta's cost of power generation in FY18 inched up marginally to Rs 2.36 per unit from Rs 2.10 per unit in the preceding fiscal. The realization from power, however, moved up from Rs 2.83 to Rs 2.88 per unit. For Talwandi Sabo unit, the realization went up from Rs 3.27 to Rs 3.49 per unit, an increase of 6.7 per cent.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) from power operations was up 5.71 per cent to $259 million in 2017-18, from $245 million in FY17. Vedanta Ltd has a nameplate capacity of 9000 Mw of which 59 per cent is captive power and the remaining 41 per cent is meant for commercial sale.