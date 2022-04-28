Vedantu announces technology to bring down cost of online learning

Vedantu, a company that provides live online learning, on Thursday launched Augmented Interactive (Ai) Live, a it says will quality education accessible and affordable.

Ai Live will reduce Vedantu’s course price point to Rs 5000 per year, from Rs 25,000 earlier. The product is expected to give Vedantu an edge over its competitors such as Byju’s, Unacademy, Simplilearn, UpGrad and Amazon Academy, said the company.

“Reducing price-points by giving discounts is easy but it reduces margins. We have developed a fundamental innovation using and content and our data,” said Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder, Vedantu. “This will allow us to do offer courses at one-third to one-fifth of what the competitors offer. This is unlike our competitors who have maintained their price points because they have a sales force who have to sell.”

Last year, Vedantu had about 250,000 unique paying students. Krishna said the new innovation is expected to help the firm reach about 1 million unique paying students this year.

Ai Live interactive classes are available from Classes 6 to 12 curriculum for CBSE, ICSE and Maharashtra Boards, and competitive exams such as JEE, NEET and NTSE.

“The aim is to make quality education accessible and affordable for all students in India. We have used all our learnings through concept teaching in millions of Live classes and asynchronously captured all the core concept teaching,” said Krishna. “This helped us to bring the prices down exponentially to an unbelievable Rs 10 an hour. For context, a JEE Course which costs more than Rs 1 Lakh per year in offline coaching classes, through AI Live, will now cost just Rs 5000 per year.”

Ai Live has interactive features like real-time doubt solving, quizzes and leader-boards. When a class goes live, while the students are fully immersed in the Master Teacher’s pre-created interactive teaching, the Class Teachers, who are live in the class, ensure that every student’s query is answered, and their doubts are being 100 per cent resolved in real-time.